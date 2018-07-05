 »   »   »  Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Are Gearing Up To Share The Screen Space Again?

Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim Together On Screen

Well, it was in the film Bangalore Days in which Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim had paired up for the first time. The chemistry between these two fantastic actors was phenomenal and they were perfect as Pooja and Das. Ever since then, the fans of the actors have been waiting to see them together on screen yet again.

A Project Is On Its Way

Now, here is the big news for which you have been waiting. Reports suggest that both of them will team up soon. According to a recent report by Times Of India, in a recent interview given to a magazine, Nazriya Nazim had revealed that such a project would happen soon.

The Details About The Project

Well, it seems like we have to wait longer to know more about the project. The report of Times Of India quotes Nazriya Nazim, "We can't say any details about the name of the project or the project or the director, but it's in the anvil."

Nazriya Nazim As The Producer Of Fahadh Faasil

Meanwhile, Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are coming together for another movie but in different roles. Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film Varathan, directed by Amal Neerad has the presence of Nazriya Nazim as a producer.