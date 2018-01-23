 »   »   » RUMOUR! Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim To Come Together On Screen?

The news regarding the comeback of Nazriya Nazim to films was welcomed by all of her fans panning across the South India. The actress had taken a brief sabbatical after her marriage with Fahadh Faasil, the much loved actor of Mollywood, in the year 2014.
Fahadh Faasil and Nazim Nazim form one of the most celebrated couples of Mollywood. Both of them enjoy a fan base of their own, which they have earned with their amazing talent and performances in movies and it is always delight to watch them together on screen.
Now, certain rumours are doing the rounds, which are sure to bring a cheer to all the fans of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim To Come Together On Screen..
Speculations are rife that Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim might once again be seen sharing the screen space in an upcoming Malayalam film. If reports are to be believed, Nazriya Nazim might be seen doing the role of the leading lady in Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film Trance. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.
Their Previous Movie Together..
Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim have earlier shared the screen space in the blockbuster movie Bangalore Days. Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim appeared as husband and wife in the movie and their chemistry was much appreciated in the movie.
More About Trance..
Trance is being directed by Anwar Rasheed. The first schedule of shoot of the film has been completed and expectations are quite sky high on this film, which is touted to be a big budget venture. The film also features Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi etc., in the key roles.
Nazriya Nazim's Comeback Movie..
Meanwhile, Nazriya Nazim's comeback film will be Anjali Menon's next movie, which features Prithviraj in the lead role. Reportedly, the actress will be seen playing the sister of Prithviraj in this highly anticipated movie.