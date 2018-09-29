 »   »   »  Fahadh Faasil Opens Up About The Recent Movies He Wished He Could Be A Part Of!

Fahadh Faasil is indeed having a good time with his most recent release Varathan turning out to be a scintillating success at the box office. Fahadh Faassil's portrayal of the lead character Abin has rightly won him a lot of praises and his performance is indeed one among the major high points of the movie.

Well, Fahadh Faasil is indeed one such daring actor of Mollywood who is willing to experiment with the movies that he does. He has been eager to be a part of good cinema. His filmography would rightly show the wide variety of films and roles that he has done so far.

In a recent interview given to The Hindu, Fahadh Faasil spoke about two recent movies that he wished he was a part of. "The language of cinema is changing, and so is the way people appreciate films. It's happening worldwide. Let me explain. In the recent past, two films that I wish I could be a part of are Sudani from Nigeria and Aruvi. It is time actors started looking at the characters and nothing else". The actor was quoted as saying to The Hindu.

Sudani From Nigeria had graced the big screens early this year and the movie went on to achieve widespread critical acclaim. Similar was the case of the Tamil movie Aruvi, which narrated a heart-touching tale. The movie had released in the year 2017.