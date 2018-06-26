 »   »   »  Fahadh Faasil's Comments About Nazriya's Koode Are Quite Sweet

In 2014, actress Nazriya Nazim tied the knot with her Prince Charming Fahadh Faasil and added a new dimension to her life. Shortly thereafter, she put her career on hold and this left her fans heart-broken. Now, nearly four years later, she is set to return to the big screen with Koode. And, not surprisingly, this has created a buzz amongst her fans. During recent chat with a leading daily, Fahadh opened up about Nazriya's return to films and said that he is quite excited about it. He also indicated that he is always going to be grateful to her for helping him settle down.

"For me, there's a lot of personal excitement. I love to see someone who is good at her job getting back to work. The fact that she invested so much time to set up a house for me or settle me down was also exciting," added the actor.

The Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum star also added he would be more than happy to take care of things at home if his wife decides to take up more projects.

"I have always said that I am more than happy to sit at home if Nazriya decides to run the show. It's our convenience. When she feels like working, she will work. When I feel like working, I will. We just plan things like that unless we are committed to a job. Lately, we have also made sure that we take time off for each other and do our bit of travel. Nothing was planned, everything just fell into place," he added.

Well, this is quite a sweet comment and is bound to make the fans love Fahadh even more.

On a related note, Koode is an Anjali Menon directorial and has already created a buzz amongst movie buffs because of its lively posters. In it, Nazriya will be seen alongside Prithviraj and Parvathy.

So, are you excited about Koode? Will it once again establish Nazriya as the queen of hearts? Tell us in the space below.