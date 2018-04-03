 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil's Next Movie To Be An Onam Release?

Fahadh Faasil-Amal Neerad Movie

According to the reports, Fahadh Faasil is busy with the works of his next film, which is being helmed by popular film-maker Amal Neerad. The works of this yet-to-be-titled film had commenced a week back and it features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady.

Onam Release

Meanwhile, certain reports have surfaced that the makers of the film are planning to release this upcoming Fahadh Faasil starrer as an Onam release of the year 2018. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same

Trance To Be Pushed Ahead?

On the other hand, Trance, which is Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film with Anwar Rasheed, is one of the highly awaited films of the year. The film was expected to hit the theatres during the month of August 2018, but now, according to the latest reports, the movie has been pushed ahead. Interestingly, Amal Neerad is also a part of Trance, as he is handling the cinematography department of the movie.

Super Deluxe

Meanwhile, another big delight is in the offing for Fahadh Faasil fans. The actor's second film in Tamil is gearing up for a release. Super Deluxe, the film which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead roles, is expected to hit the theatres during this summer.