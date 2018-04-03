 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil's Next Movie To Be An Onam Release?

Related Articles
Fahadh Faasil kick-started the year 2018 with the movie Carbon, which had hit the theatres in the month of January. The film, diercetd by popular cinematographer-turned-film-maker Venu, did win rave reviews from the critics. All were equivocal regarding Fahadh Faasil's enigmatic performance as the lead character and he won a plot praises for the same.
Meanwhile, the wait is on for the arrival of Fahadh Faasil's next movie in Malayalam. The actor has some promising projects in the kitty but it seems like the audiences will have to wait a bit more to catch his next Malayalam movie from the theatres. Keep scrolling down to know more..
Fahadh Faasil-Amal Neerad Movie
According to the reports, Fahadh Faasil is busy with the works of his next film, which is being helmed by popular film-maker Amal Neerad. The works of this yet-to-be-titled film had commenced a week back and it features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady.
Onam Release
Meanwhile, certain reports have surfaced that the makers of the film are planning to release this upcoming Fahadh Faasil starrer as an Onam release of the year 2018. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same
Trance To Be Pushed Ahead?
On the other hand, Trance, which is Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film with Anwar Rasheed, is one of the highly awaited films of the year. The film was expected to hit the theatres during the month of August 2018, but now, according to the latest reports, the movie has been pushed ahead. Interestingly, Amal Neerad is also a part of Trance, as he is handling the cinematography department of the movie.
Super Deluxe
Meanwhile, another big delight is in the offing for Fahadh Faasil fans. The actor's second film in Tamil is gearing up for a release. Super Deluxe, the film which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead roles, is expected to hit the theatres during this summer.
