 »   »   »  Fahadh Faasil's Next Movie: The First Look Poster Has Hit The Online Circuits!

Fahadh Faasil would indeed be a happy man with his most recent release Varathan opening to a stupendous response in the theatres. There are a whole lot of praises for the powerful performance of the actor in the movie. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is all set to offer yet another treat for the Malayalam film audiences.

Fahadh Faasil will next be seen in Malayalam in the film Njan Prakashan, which marks his second association with director Sathyan Anthikad. The works of the film, which has its script penned by none other than Sreenivasan, are currently progressing. Now, the first look poster of the movie has hit the online circuits.

The poster of Njan Prakashan, which has hit the online circuits, features Fahadh Faasil in it. Well, going by the poster, we can say that Njan Prakashan will have yet another fun-filled performance from Fahadh Faasil and this poster is indeed a sample of that.

Njan Prakashan marks the reunion of Sreenivasan and Sathyan Anthikad after a short gap. The poster has been successful in bringing back the good old memories of light-hearted and feel-good movies of this super-hit combo.

Nikhila Vimal will be seen as the leading lady in Njan Prakashan. Shaan Rahman has been roped in as the music director of the movie. Njan Prakashan is being produced by Sethu Mannarkkad under the banner - Full Moon Cinema. Reports are doing the rounds that the film is being planned as a Christmas release of the year.