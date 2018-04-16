 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil To Star In Sreenivasan-Sathyan Anthikad Team's Next Movie!

The much loved combo of Malayalam cinema is all set to make a come back soon. Yes, we are talking about Sathyan Anthikad-Sreenivasan team, which is one of the most celebrated and loved actor-director combos of Mollywood.

The big news regarding the comeback of the team was made by director Sathyan Anthikad himself through his official Facebook page. More importantly, none other than Fahadh Faasil, will be seen essaying the leading role in this film, which has been titled as Malayali.

It is after a gap of 16 years that Sreenivasan is penning a script for a Sathyan Anthikad movie. The team's previous film was Yathrakkarude Shradhakku, which had hit the theatres in the year 2002. The film penned by Sreenivasan and directed by Sathyan Anthikad had featured Jayaram in the leading role and was a box office success.

Reportedly, the upcoming film of Sathyam Anthikad and Sreenivasan will feature Fahadh Faasil in the role of a character named Prakashan. Going by the initial reports, it seems like the film will be in the lines of a satire.

Take a look at the Facebook post send out by Sathyan Anthikad regarding his next film with Sreenivasan..

Malayali will be produced by Sethu Mannarkkad under the banner Moonshot Entertainments. Sthyan Anthikad's previous film was the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Jomonte Suviseshangal and the same banner had produced that movie as well, which hit the theatres in the year 2017. Sathyan Anthikad has stated that the shoot of the film will commence by the first week of July. Shaan rahman has been roped in for the music department of the movie whereas S Kumar will be cinematographer of the film.

Earlier, Fahadh Faasil and Sathyan Anthikad had teamed up for the movi Oru Indian Pranayakatha, which was a box office success. Well, we can expect yet another promising movie when Fahadh Faasil joins hands with Sathyan Anthikad-Sreenivasan team.