 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil And Suraj Venjaramoodu In B Unnikrishnan's Next Movie!

Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu had impressed one and all with their performances in the film Thodnimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dillesh Pothen. Their performances were praised by both the acritics and audiences alike and Reportedly, both of them were also in the contention for the Kerala State Film Award for the Best actor.

According to the lates reports that have come in, Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu are all set to join hands for an upcoming movie, which will be directed by popular film-maker B Unnikrishnan. Interestingly, this upcoming film will also mark the second association of Fahadh Faasil and B Unnikrishnan. Fahadh Faasil had played a prominent role in the Mammootty starrer Pramani, directed by B Unnikrishnan.

According to the reports that are doing the rounds, this upcoming venture of B Unnikrishnan will have its story penned by Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum fame Sajeev Pazhoor, who also won the Kerala State Film Award for his work in the Dileesh Pothen movie. Meanwhile, the script of the film will be jointly penned by B Unnikrishnan and popular scenarist Dilesh Nair.

Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast and crew of the movie. Reports suggest that Siddique will also be a part of the movie along with Tamil actor Mahendran. The film is expected to go on floors by the month of May.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,