 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil To Team Up With My Dear Kuttichathan's Director?

Each project of Fahadh Faasil is looked upto with a great amount of expectation. The actor in him has impressed the audiences with most of his recent works. His recent movies like Carbon and Thodnimuthalum Driksakshiyum are testimonies of the same.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil has some promising projects in his kitty and recently, reports had surfaced that he will be seen playing the lead role in B Unnikrishnan's next directorial venture, also featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role.



Interestingly, certain reports are also doing the rounds regarding another project of Fahadh Faasil, which has definitely left the audiences quite excited and anxious. Read on to know more about the same..



Fahadh Faasil In Jijo Punnoose's Next Movie? If the reports are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil will star in comeback venture of Jijo Punnoose. Well, Jijo Punnoose is the maverick film-maker who had helmed the movie My Dear Kuttichathan, the first ever 3D film in the history of Indian cinema.

More About The Movie... No official confirmation has been made regarding the project yet. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, this upcoming film will deal with the history of Chundan boats in Kerala.

Jijo Punnoose Movies Well, Jijo Punnoose has directed just two movies so far, in the form of Padayottam and My Dear Kuttichathan. Both the films hold the iconic status in the history of Malayalam cinema. Padayottam, which was a multi-starrer movie was the first Indian movie to be shot in the 70mm format. Nothing much has to be said about My Dear Kuttichathan, which is one among the most technically brilliant Malayalam movies.

Fahadh Faasil's Other Projects! Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil's next big project in Malayalam is Trance, the film directed by Anwar Rasheed. The works of the film is currently progressing. The movie is definitely one among the most awaited ventures of this year.



For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,