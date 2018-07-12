English
Fahadh Faasil To Share The Screen Space With Superstar Rajinikanth?

Posted By:
    Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the finest talents of the South Indian cinema and apart from Malayalam films, the actor has established his big presence in the Tamil film industry as well, with the movie Velaikkaran in which he had played a role with negative shades. Meanwhile, he will be seen doing an important role in the Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe.

    The much-loved actor of Mollywood is busy with his projects in Malayalam but now, certain unconfirmed reports are claiming that Fahadh Faasil will be seen sharing the screen space with none other than Superstar Rajinikanth.

    Certain reports have surfaced that Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play an important role in Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film with Rajinikanth, the shooting of which has already commenced. The reports also suggest that Fahadh Faasil will be seen essaying the role of the friend of Rajinikanth in this highly awaited venture. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding Fahadh Faasil's association with the project. This upcoming Rajinikanth starrer also features Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha and Megha Akash in important roles.

    Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil's next release in Malayalam is touted to be Varathan, which has been directed by film-maker Amal Neerad. The film, which features popular actress Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady, is expected to come out in the theatres during the upcoming Onam season.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 15:34 [IST]
