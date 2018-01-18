 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil In 2018: All Set For Yet Another Delightful Year!

After a delightful 2017, which gave Fahadh Faasil movies and roles worth appreciations and accolades, the actor has stepped into the year 2018, which is also expected to be a grand one.

Fahadh Faasil, who is quite selective about the films that he commits, has a good number of movies in various stages of production. In fact, all the upcoming projects of Fahadh Faasil are highly promising due to various reasons. Take a look at the upcoming movies of Fahadh Faasil in 2018..

Meanwhile, there are also reports doing the rounds that the actor will don the hat of a producer along with Dileesh Pothen, for an upcoming film, titled as Kumbalangi Nights, starring Shane Nigam in the lead role.