 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil In 2018: All Set For Yet Another Delightful Year!

After a delightful 2017, which gave Fahadh Faasil movies and roles worth appreciations and accolades, the actor has stepped into the year 2018, which is also expected to be a grand one.
Fahadh Faasil, who is quite selective about the films that he commits, has a good number of movies in various stages of production. In fact, all the upcoming projects of Fahadh Faasil are highly promising due to various reasons. Take a look at the upcoming movies of Fahadh Faasil in 2018..
Meanwhile, there are also reports doing the rounds that the actor will don the hat of a producer along with Dileesh Pothen, for an upcoming film, titled as Kumbalangi Nights, starring Shane Nigam in the lead role.
Carbon
Fahadh Faasil will kick-start his journey in the year 2018 with the movie Carbon, which will be hitting the theatres tomorrow (January 19, 2017). Directed by veteran cinematographer Venu, Carbon is expected to offer a different experience for the Malayalam film audiences. The film is touted to be a thriller based in a forest. Well, we definitely can expect a versatile performance from this highly talented actor of Mollywood.
Trance
Trance is the upcoming film of Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed team. Anwar Rasheed is donning the hat of a director, after a gap of over 5 years and Trance marks his second association of the man with the ‘Midas' touch and Fahadh Faasil. Amal Neerad is the DOP of the movie.
Reportedly, the film is a big budget venture and the shooting of the film has already commenced. Trance also features Vinayakan, Alphonse Puthren etc., in important roles.
Super Deluxe
Even before the release of Velaikkaran, the debut venture of Fahadh Faasil in Tamil, the young actor bagged his second Tamil project, in the form of Super Deluxe. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe is touted to be an anthology movie and it also features Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin etc., in important roles.
Mani Ratnam Movie
Here's the biggest one among the lot. Fahadh Faasil is all set to be a part of Mani Ratnam's next big venture. The upcoming Tamil movie has a big star cast and also features Arvind Swamy, STR, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika etc., in the lead roles. If reports are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil will be seen essaying the role of a goon in this upcoming movie.