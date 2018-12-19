 »   »   »  Fahadh Faasil Will Be Seen Playing A Psycho Villain In This Movie?

Fahadh Faasil is one such actor who has always dared to experiment with his roles. The actor has some really exciting rpojects in the pipeline and we could see him excelling in variety roles. It was already revealed that Fahadh Faasil will be seen essaying an important role in the upcoming movie Kumbalangi Night and now, few unconfirmed reports have come out regarding the film.

Kumbalangi Nights, directed by Madhu Narayanan will feature Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, etc., in the lead roles and earlier, reports had come out that Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a character with negative shades in the movie.

Now, a few unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds on social media that Fahadh Faasil will be seen essaying the character of a psycho villain in this film. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same yet.

Earlier, Fahadh Faasil had played a character with negative shades in the movie 22 Female Kottayam and it had won him a lot of praises. Meanwhile, let us wait for an official confirmation regarding fahadh Faasil's role in Kumbalangi Nights.

At the same time, Fahadh Faasil is all set to give a pleaant Christmas gift to the audiences in the form of his upcoming film Njan Prakashan, directed by sathyan Anthikkad. The film come out in the theatres on December 21, 2018.