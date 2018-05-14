 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil To Play An Important Role In Kumbalangi Nights!

Dileesh Pothen, who stunned one and all with the firt two directorial ventures of his, is all set to team up with Fahadh Faasil and Shyam Pushkar, yet again. In fact, the popular film-maker has launched a production company named Working Class Hero, along with writer Shyam Pushkaran.

Interestingly, the production company's first film has been titled as Kumbalangi Nights and the movie will be produced in association with the production banner Fahadh Faasil & Friends. The film will be directed by newcomer Madhu C Narayanan. The official announcement regarding the same has been made by Dileesh Pothan through his Facebook page.

More Importantly, Dileesh Pothan has also revealed the rest of the cast of the film. Actors, Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi and mathew Thomas will be seen essaying the lead roles in this much awaited film. Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Fahadh Faasil will be seen essaying a crucial role in Kumbalangi Nights. A sample poster of the film has also been released by the team.

Take a look at the Facebook post send out by Dileesh Pothan..

Kumbalangi Nights will have its script penned by Shyam Pushkaran himself. Sushin Shyam has been roped in as the music composer of the movie. Further details regarding the shooting details of the film are being awaited.