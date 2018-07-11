 »   »   »  First Half Of 2018: Malayalam Movies That Deserved More At The Box Office!

Related Articles
The first half of 2018 turned out to be a good one for the Malayalam film industry with the right mix of movies from different genres hitting the theatres. Some of the Malayalam movies tasted a good run at the box office and at the same time, certain films failed to meet the expectations bestowed on them.
Meanwhile, the year 2018 also witnessed the entry of Malayalam movies which were indeed spectacular efforts but didn't earn the huge success that they duly deserved. Some of these films had a decent run but they deserved a better treatment from the audiences. Keep reading to know more about the same.
Poomaram
Poomaram had made it to the theatres after a long wait and the movie graced the screens in the month of March. The film turned out to be one of the most realistic tales of the recent times and followed the events that happen during a Youth Festival. The movie was more or less like a poetry and indeed a fine creation of art. Poomaram fetched extremely good reviews from the critics but it is a fact that it deserved a better reception at the box office.
Carbon
Fahadh Faasil's Carbon was one such film that didn't try to spoon-feed the audiences with ideas. The film had met with mixed reviews from the audiences but later, they got to taste and understand the true essence of this different cinematic experience. Films like these truly deserve a better reception at the box office.
Kammara Sambhavam
It wouldn't be wrong to tag Kammara Sambhavam as a brave attempt as the movie is one of the finest spoof entertainers mixed with politics and entertainment factors. It also had the towering performance of Dileep as the lead character. Kammara Sambhavam enjoyed a grand opening in the theatres and enjoyed a decent run. It is a fact that the film turned out to be something contrary to the expectations of the viewers but Kammara Sambhavam stayed completely loyal to its genre. The film definitely deserved to be a gigantic success at the box office.
Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri
Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri was a different attempt by the director and team. It followed the lines of a family satire and at the same time had some important message to deliver as well. In fact, the entertaining elements in the film were intact with Suraj Venjaramoodu stealing the show with a scintillating performance.
Eeda
Eeda was one of the first releases of the year and the movie had won wide critical acclaim upon its release. The film narrated a beautiful tale of romance mixed with politics and was indeed a film that deserved a batter treatment at the box office.