 »   »   » First Poster Of Mammootty's Uncle, Biju Menon's Padayottam & Other Big Surprises!

Related Articles
- It's A Wrap For Mammootty Starrer Uncle!
- Mohanlal’s Next Project, Mammootty’s Look In Uncle & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!
- WOW! Mammootty's 'Uncle' Look Is Out
- Mammootty's Uncle Starts Rolling
- Mammootty's Uncle: Here Is Everything You Want To Know!
- Mammootty's Uncle: Here Is An Exciting Update!
We have bid a good bye to the month of March and has welcomed the month of April in style. The past week turned out to be a fruitful one for the Malayalam movie audiences who are eagerly awaiting for some of the highly promising upcoming movies.
The first look posters of the Mammootty starrer Uncle, Biju Menon's upcoming film Padayottam etc., have hit the online circuits. Not just these, the audiences were in for a few more other surprises, with the makers of some of the upcoming Malayalam movies taking it to the online circuits to give some really special gifts to the audiences.
First Look Poster Of Uncle
The much-awaited first look poster of the Mammootty starrer Uncle has hit the online circuits. The poster was released on April 1, 2018 and it features Mammootty in an all new get-up. Uncle has been directed by debut film-maker Gireesh Damodar and has been scripted by Joy Mathew.
Padayottam
Biju Menon came up with a big surprise in the form of the first poster of his upcoming film Padayottam, which will be directed by Rafeeq Ibrahim. Biju Menon will be seen essaying a character named Chenkal Reghu in the film and the poster features the actor in a mass avatar.
Lilly
The first look poster of upcoming Malayalam film Lilly, directed by debut film-maker Prasobh Vijayan, has also hit the online circuits. The movie, which has been produced under the banner of E4 Entertainment features a host of fresh faces in the lead roles and the movie is definitely a promising one to wait for.
Ranam Title Track
Well, Ranam has struck the right chords with the first two teaser and now, the makers of the film have come up with the title track of the movie. The song 'Manam Athil Ranam' set to tune by Jakes Bejoy has gained the attention of the audiences.
Aabhasam's Trailer
Aabhasam, the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Jubith Namradath is all set to hit the theatres. The film, featuring Suraj Venjaramodu and Rima Kallingal in the lead roles is a social satire and the trailer of the film will surely leave you eager to catch the film from the theatres.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.