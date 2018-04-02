 »   »   » First Poster Of Mammootty's Uncle, Biju Menon's Padayottam & Other Big Surprises!

First Look Poster Of Uncle

The much-awaited first look poster of the Mammootty starrer Uncle has hit the online circuits. The poster was released on April 1, 2018 and it features Mammootty in an all new get-up. Uncle has been directed by debut film-maker Gireesh Damodar and has been scripted by Joy Mathew.



Padayottam

Biju Menon came up with a big surprise in the form of the first poster of his upcoming film Padayottam, which will be directed by Rafeeq Ibrahim. Biju Menon will be seen essaying a character named Chenkal Reghu in the film and the poster features the actor in a mass avatar.



Lilly

The first look poster of upcoming Malayalam film Lilly, directed by debut film-maker Prasobh Vijayan, has also hit the online circuits. The movie, which has been produced under the banner of E4 Entertainment features a host of fresh faces in the lead roles and the movie is definitely a promising one to wait for.



Ranam Title Track

Well, Ranam has struck the right chords with the first two teaser and now, the makers of the film have come up with the title track of the movie. The song 'Manam Athil Ranam' set to tune by Jakes Bejoy has gained the attention of the audiences.



Aabhasam's Trailer

Aabhasam, the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Jubith Namradath is all set to hit the theatres. The film, featuring Suraj Venjaramodu and Rima Kallingal in the lead roles is a social satire and the trailer of the film will surely leave you eager to catch the film from the theatres.

