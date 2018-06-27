 »   »   »  Following Dileep's Return To AMMA, Attacked Actress Quits The Organisation!

Related Articles
- Kammara Sambhavam Team Will Be Back With Another Movie!
- Dileep, Kavya Madhavan And Meenakshi's New Picture Together Go Viral!
- Dileep's Professor Dinkan: What's The Current Status Of The Movie?
- Meenakshi’s Dubsmash Video Imitating Dileep Is A Big Hit!
- Kammara Sambhavam: The New Trailer Of The Dileep Starrer Is Spellbinding!
- Kammara Sambhavam Box Office: Breaks Some Big Records On The Opening Weekend!
- Kammara Sambhavam Box Office: A Fabulous Opening For The Dileep Starrer!
- Vishu 2018: Here's How Mollywood Stars Celebrated & Wished Their Audiences On The Occasion!
- Kammara Sambhavam Review: Satirical Connection Between History And Lies!
- Kammara Sambhavam Box Office Predicion: The Film Set For A Big Opening?
- Dileep’s Professor Dinkan Has a Connection With Rajinikanth’s 2.0?
- Kammara Sambhavam Update: Siddique To Play Dileep's Son?
Last year, Mollywood actor Dileep was expelled from AMMA following his arrest in connection with the Malayalam actress assault case. And, as expected, this had created a buzz in the industry. While the star initially spent 50 days in jail, he was ultimately granted bail much to the dismay of many in the industry. Dileep was recently taken back into AMMA on the grounds that the charges against him have not been proved yet. Not surprisingly, this decision did not go down well with several members of the film fraternity.
Now, the attacked actress has lashed out at AMMA and resigned from the organisation.
The Attacked Actress Is Furious With AMMA
While resigning, the attacked actress said that she is furious with AMMA for supporting Dileep and added that she has been wronged by the organisation. She also lashed out at Dileep and said that he has tried to harm her by sabotaging her career.
Rima Kallingal Supports Her
The attacked actress' friend/ noted actress Rima Kallingal too lashed out at AMMA and said that no one should ask women to approach the organisation for help in the future.
"They have made it clear who they are siding with - an accused who has been in jail for three months, who has been denied bail twice," she added.
Geetu Mohandas And Ramya Nambeesan Too Support The Attacked Actress
Showing solidarity with the attacked actress, Geetu Mohandas and Ramya Nambeesan too quit AMMA and made it clear that they are unhappy about the recent developments.
"I was shocked to learn from the media the move to take up the issue which was not even in the general body agenda and then follow it up with a decision to reinstate the actor. The body clearly did not think of its member who was victim of the attack when the decision was being made," added Ramya.
Similarly, Geetu Mohandas criticised Dileep's re-entry into AMMA and vowed to fight the organisation from the outside.
Aashiq Abu Too Lashes Out At AMMA
Noted director Aashiq Abu too lashed out at AMMA and said that the organisation is no longer interested in looking after the greater interests of the film fraternity. His remarks indicate that not just actresses but men too are upset with AMMA.
To Conclude...
The decision to take back Dileep seems to landed AMMA in a soup. The reactions to this move are stronger than many in the organisation would have imagined. The next few days are likely to be quite turbulent and might shake the foundation of the Malayalam film industry.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.