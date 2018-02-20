 »   »   » Fresh Controversy Over Priya Prakash Varrier's Wink Scene From Oru Adaar Love!

The 'Wink' Act

Well, it was the wink act and sequence involving Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan, that became much talked about, along with the song and its music. The wink act of Priya Varrier turned out to be a sensation. Later, another wink act of the actress in the first teaser of the film also gained huge popularity.

A Leaked Scene From The Upcoming Film Kidu...

Recently, a short sequence from one of the songs of an upcoming Malayalam film, Kidu, was leaked online. This particular scene from Kidu has slight similarities with the wink act from the upcoming film Oru Adaar Love. Reportedly, certain criticisms also cropped up that the sequence has been lifted from Oru Adaar Love.

Facebook Post

Meanwhile, PK Sabu, the producer of Kidu, took to Facebook to brush off all these rumours and went on to state that the scene wasn't copied from Oru Adaar Love. He mentioned that the editor of both Oru Adaar Love and Kidu is the same person and he had joined the works of Oru Adaar Love only after completing the works of Kidu in January. He also stated that the entire shoot of Kidu was completed by November 25, 2017. Reportedly, the shoot of Oru Adaar Love had commenced in January 2018.

Was The Wink Act From Oru Adaar Love, A Copy?

In the video sent out through Facebook, the producer also mentioned that going by the similarities, actually team Kidu should be claiming that their scene was copied but they wouldn't and aren't interested to stir unnecessary controversies over a short sequence from a film. He also added that it is quite common to have similarities between certain portions of two different films.

The Songs..

Interestingly, from the short portions leaked over the internet, it could be understood that the song from Kidu is also a Malappuram based song and it has also been sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan, who incidentally has sung the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi as well.

More About Kidu..!

According to the reports, Kidu will narrate the story of a group of Plus Two students. The film, featuring a group of youngsters in the lead roles, has been directed by Majeed Abu.