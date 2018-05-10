 »   »   » From Uncle To B. Tech: It is A Prosperous Time For Malayalam Movies!

Related Articles
The summer season is often considered to be the best among the lot for the Malayalam film industry. It is often believed to be a fruitful time with the long holiday season fetching the best for the Malayalam movies.
This summer season hasn't been any different and it kick-started on a promising note with the Malayalam movies of the last week of March, which were followed by the big releases of the Vishu season, out of which, most of them clicked big. Meanwhile, some of the much awaited films like Uncle, Aravindante Athidhikal etc., were in the pipeline for a release during the last week of April.
The past two weeks have been extremely good for the Malayalam film industry with most of the movies that released within this span chipping in with some good reports. The below mentioned movies of the last two weeks have steadily maintained the prosperous time of the industry.
Uncle
Uncle had released on the last week of April and the movie, starring Mammootty in the lead role did mark its big arrival amidst the hugely positive reports. Critics gave the film a thumbs up and the audiences too, accepted this much awaited film. Uncle turned out to be a film that catered well to the family audiences and the movie has been enjoying a good run at the theatres.
Aravindante Athidhikal
Aravindante Athidhikal has bagged the title of being one of the best feel-good movies of the recent times. This film, which has its heart at the right place has been well-appreciated by the audiences, garnering their love and attention. The film, which is rich in performances has definitely etched a special place in the audience's list of the favourite movies of the year.
Ee Ma Yau
Ee Ma Yau turned out to be one among the initial releases of the month of May and words would be less to describe this film, which has earned a lot of praises from the critics and the audiences. The movie has offered a cinematic experience beyond comparisons and has got an extremely good reception in many of the centres.
B Tech
B Tech, the Asif Ali starrer is the latest one to join this big list. The film, which is more than just a normal entertainer has been receiving some good review and has been doing a extremely good business in many of the centres. Things are perfectly set for B Tech for a fine run and the movie has everything in it to emerge as a successful venture.
