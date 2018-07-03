 »   »   »  Half-yearly Box Office Report 2018: Malayalam Movies That Set The Cash Registers Ringing!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal is still continuing its supreme run at the theatres and has already emerged as a big blockbuster. The movie, which set the box office on fire is expected to be yet another entrant to the 50-Crore club in the final run.

Aadhi

Pranav Mohanlal's debut venture as a lead hero struck gold at the box office. Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph rightly emerged as the first big blockbuster of the year and it reportedly went on to cross the 50-Crore mark at the box office.

Sudani From Nigeria

Sudani From Nigeria is rightly one of the most appreciated movies of the year so far. The film made an indelible impact on the minds of the audiences and did a stupendous business at the box office as well. In fact, the film is one of the top-grossing movies at the Kochi multiplexes so far. Sudani From Nigeria did a fabulous business in the single screens as well.

Aravindante Athithikal

Aravindante Athithikal was one of the best family entertainers of the recent times. The film, which hit the theatres by the end of April, went on to do a scintillating business at the box office despite facing tough competitions. The film did an extremely good business at the city centres.

Panchavarnathatha

Panchavarnathatha, starring Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles, enjoyed a good run at the theatres during the vacation season. The movie, directed by Ramesh Pisharody, fetched above 7 Crores from 12 days of its run and continued the good momentum in the later days as well.

Uncle

Mammootty starrer Uncle won the rave reviews of critics upon its release in the theatres. The film, which narrated a socially relevant theme, was a film in the lines of a road movie and the family audiences did extend their big support to the film as the movie entered the hit list of the year.

Kuttanadan Marpappa

Kuttanadan Marpappa is yet another entertainer from Kunchacko Boban, which made its presence felt with its decent box office outing. The film, which had hit the theatres by the end of March continued its run during the Vishu season as well, and it drew family audiences to the theatres.

Captain

Jayasurya starrer Captain was rich in performances and the movie gave a perfect tribute to veteran football player VP Sathyan. The movie enjoyed a good run at the theatres with the backing of the extremely good reviews that it received.

Hey Jude

Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude had a comparatively slower start, but the movie with the backing of extremely good reviews went on to do a good business, especially in the city centres. Reportedly, the film completed 50 days of its run in selected centres.

Njan Marykutty

Jayasurya'a Njan Marykutty, which is the film with solid content, is one among the Malayalam films that is continuing its run in the theatres. The film has made a good impact at the box office and is on its way to become a box office hit.