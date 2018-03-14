 »   »   » Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: When Malayalam Movie Audiences Celebrated The Movies Of Mr. Perfectionist

Dangal - The Top Grossing Bollywood Movie In Kerala

Dangal came in and conquered the theatres across Kerala during the Christmas season of the year 2018. The Aamir Khan starrer, which released in above 100 screens, won the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences and set the cash registers ringing at the word go. The film was much more than a sports drama and the Malayalam film audiences placed the movie close to Chak De India, which also enjoyed a similar response. The movie had a long run, especially in the city centres. At the Kochi multiplexes, the movie even went on to cross the 2-Crore mark, which is quite rare with Hindi movies.

PK - The Satire With A Difference

The case of PK wasn't any different either. The film, which featured Aamir Khan in the role of an alien satiated the tastes of the Malayalam film audiences as satires are quite rare in Hindi cinema. It made a big impact in the theatres, despite many other Malayalam movies offering a tiff competition to the movie.

3 Idiots - Addressing Some Important Issues

Well, 3 idiots got a grand reception in Kerala. The film, which had a grounded content was quite relatable to the Malayalam film audiences. The movie had addressed some important issues without going preachy at any moment. 3 Idiots continued to remain the talking point for quite some time and thus the Aamir Khan starrer went on to find a special place in the favourites list of the Kerala film audiences.

Taare Zameen Par - High On Emotions

Well, Taare Zameen Par had hit the theatres across Kerala, without much hype and hoopla. There were other big Malayalam movies of the top stars for competition during the same season. Despite that, Taare Zameen Par got noticed and due credits to the quality of the movie. The film went on to complete 50 days of run in some of the centres and even family audiences got to the theatres to watch this Hindi movie, which had heart-touching content.

Rang De Basanti - Sans The Usual Masala

Even after a decade, Rang De Basanti continues to be a film close to the heart of the Malayalam film audiences. The film, which was devoid of cliches sans the usual masala was much appreciated by the movie lovers in Kerala. Even now, the film enjoys a huge fan following among the audiences out here.