 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Let's Revisit The Best Movies Of The Actor So Far On A Yearly Basis!

Dulquer Salmaan, the actor who is loved by one and all, is celebrating his birthday today (July 28, 2018). Words would be less to describe this young actor who has garnered the appreciations of even the film audiences of other languages. Within a short span of time, this young talented actor has established a huge fan base of his own, which surely makes him one among the most-talked-about young actors of the country.
Well, Dulquer Salmaan has done 24 movies so far and his journey has been truly a respectable one. On this special day, we talk about the best films of Dulquer Salmaan and that too on a yearly basis.
2012
Dulquer Salmaan stepped into the industry in the year 2012, and the year witnessed three films of the actor, gracing the big screens in the form of Second Show, Usthad Hotel and Theevram. Out of the three, Usthad Hotel ranks higher, as such was the quality of the film. In his very second movie, the young actor put up a matured performance, transforming as the lead character Faizi and hence, proving that he is an actor to reckon with.
2013
The year 2013 was also a prosperous one for Dulquer Salmaan with the actor delivering a big blockbuster with the film ABCD. However, the film that released after ABCD holds a special place in the hearts of all Dulquer Salmaan fans. Yes, we are talking about Neelaksaham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, which still ranks as one of the best road-based movies of all time. The film was rightly a trendsetter, which inspired many to go for a road trip on a bullet.
2014
In 2014, Dulquer Salmaan had as many as 6 releases. The year also marked his big debut in the Tamil film industry. The actor also scored a big hit with Vikramadithyan. However, it is the film Bangalore Days that is a notch higher than every other movie. His portrayal of Ajju, a character with a rebellious attitude was much appreciated by one and all. The multi-starrer movie, featuring the young-brigade of Malayalam cinema, went on to carve a niche of its own with other language audiences too taking up the film.
2015
The year 2015 was indeed a big turning point in the acting career of Dulquer Salmaan. With the Tamil movie OK Kanmani, he further expanded his already huge fan base. But, it was the film Charlie, which truly added the performer quotient in him to a higher level. The film also emerged as the biggest solo hit of Dulquer Salmaan till that moment of time. Charlie was a breezy film with a very unique narration and characterization.The actor in him fetched a whole lot of accolades, including the Best Actor title at the Kerala State Film Awards.
2016
The actor in Dulquer Salmaan scaled to newer heights in the year 2016 with him stepping into two films of two different genres, in the form of Kali and Kammatipaadam. In fact, Kammatipaadam is still reverred as one of the best films in his acting career so far. The film, which narrated a realistic tale, featured Dulquer Salmaan portraying the various phases of the lead character named Krishnan. One remembers his matured performance, which is one of the best in his career till now.
2017
We saw Dulquer Salmaan in as many as 4 movies, out of which most of them were big hits. Parava, directed by Soubin Shahir, was the film that earned the maximum number of praises. It was a film that established a strong connect with the audiences. Dulquer Salmaan's short-yet-impactful stint in the film Parava won the hearts of all. His character Imraan was barely there for 20-30 minutes, but still, he made a lasting impact in the minds of the audiences and thus making it the big highlight of the movie.
The year 2018 has started on an excellent note for the actor with his first release Mahanati emerging as a big hit and fetching the actor in him a lot of praises. Well, his Bollywood debut Karwaan is the next on the list and he is sure to impress the Hindi film audiences as well.