 »   »   » Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Top Celebrities Send Out Their Special Wishes To Mollywood’s Own ‘Lalettan’

May 21 is indeed a special day for all the Malayalam film audiences, as it was on this day that, Mohanlal, the much celebrated actor of the State, was born. The fans and followers of Mohanlal, celebrate his birthday in style, sending out their favourite star all the best wishes on the special occasion.
Not just the audiences, but the top celebrities from the industry too, have made it a point to wish Mollywood's own Mohanlal on the special day. Many of the celebrities took to their respective Facebook pages to wish dearest Mohanlal on his birthday. Keep scrolling down to know more..
Mammootty
Megastar Mammootty, who is also a close friend of Mohanlal, always makes it a point to wish Mohanlal on his special day. The Megastar of Mollywood took to his Facebook page to wish Mohanlal on this birthday as well.
Prithviraj
Prithviraj, who is all set to direct Mohanlal, in the upcoming film Lucifer, did send out his wishes in a special style. He wrote Happy Birthday ‘L', indicating both Lalettan and their upcoming venture Lucifer.
Suresh Gopi
Suresh Gopi too, took to his official facebook page to wish Mohanlal on the special day. He sent out a note in Malayalam, which translates to 'a Thousand Birthday Birthday wishes to Kochunni, who stole the heart of Malayalam cinema'.
Jayaram
Jayaram sent out his wishes for Mohanlal in style. The actor has posted a collage of pictures, featuring him and Mohanlal along with a message written in Malayalam, wishing the ‘Thampuran'of Malayalam cinema, a very happy birthday.
Nivin Pauly
Nivin Pauly, who has worked with Mohanlal in the much awaited film Kayamkulam Kochunni, was one among the first celebrities to wish Mohanlal on the special day. Along with the birthday wishes, he thanked Mohanlal for inspiring all.
Kunchacko Boban
Kunchacko Boban has sent out a photoshoot picture, featuring himself and Mohanlal, and tagged it, 'with the ‘Birthday Boy'', while sending his special wishes for Mohanlal.
We also take this opportunity to wish dearest Lalettan, a very happy birthday..
