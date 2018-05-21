 »   »   » Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Top Celebrities Send Out Their Special Wishes To Mollywood’s Own ‘Lalettan’

Mammootty

Megastar Mammootty, who is also a close friend of Mohanlal, always makes it a point to wish Mohanlal on his special day. The Megastar of Mollywood took to his Facebook page to wish Mohanlal on this birthday as well.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj, who is all set to direct Mohanlal, in the upcoming film Lucifer, did send out his wishes in a special style. He wrote Happy Birthday ‘L', indicating both Lalettan and their upcoming venture Lucifer.

Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi too, took to his official facebook page to wish Mohanlal on the special day. He sent out a note in Malayalam, which translates to 'a Thousand Birthday Birthday wishes to Kochunni, who stole the heart of Malayalam cinema'.

Jayaram

Jayaram sent out his wishes for Mohanlal in style. The actor has posted a collage of pictures, featuring him and Mohanlal along with a message written in Malayalam, wishing the ‘Thampuran'of Malayalam cinema, a very happy birthday.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly, who has worked with Mohanlal in the much awaited film Kayamkulam Kochunni, was one among the first celebrities to wish Mohanlal on the special day. Along with the birthday wishes, he thanked Mohanlal for inspiring all.

Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban has sent out a photoshoot picture, featuring himself and Mohanlal, and tagged it, 'with the ‘Birthday Boy'', while sending his special wishes for Mohanlal.