 »   »   » Has Mohanlal Replaced Suresh Gopi In Lelam 2?

How can the Malayalam film audiences forget the film Lelam, directed by Joshiy featuring Suresh Gopi in the lead role? This blockbuster movie, scripted by Renji Panicker does enjoy a cult fan following and hence, the news regarding the sequel to this well-crafted entertainer came in as a joyous one for all the fans of Lelam.

More importantly, movie lovers are also eager to see Suresh Gopi back in the action hero avatar and Lelam 2 was touted as the perfect platform for that. Meanwhile, certain rumours also surfaced which stated that Mohanlal has stepped into the project.



Speculations were doing the rounds that Mohanlal has been approached to play the lead role in the sequel to Lelam, because of the busy schedule of Suresh Gopi in politics. But, what is the truth? Keep scrolling down to know more..



The Director Responds The sequel to Lelam will be helmed by young film-maker Nithin Renji Panicker and the director brushed aside all these rumours in a recent interview given to the popular online portal SouthLive. The film-maker confirmed that Suresh Gopi will be doing the lead role in Lelam 2 as well.

The Commencement Of Shooting Meanwhile, Lelam 2 was touted to begin in this year itself. In the interview, Nithin Renji Panicker stated that the shooting of Lelam 2 will commence in the month of March. The film has its script penned by Renji Panicker.

Gokul Suresh In Lelam 2? Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast & crew or the exact title of the movie. Meanwhile, there are certain reports doing the rounds that Gokul Suresh will be a part of the project.

Aanakaattil Chackochi.. Well, Aanakattil Chackochi is one of the most celebrated characters of the Malayalam cinema. Lelam, which had hit the theatres 20 years back brought this manly character to the fore and the return of the same is sure to be celebrated.

Mohanlal's Project With Renji Panicker Meanwhile, Renji Panicker has another project with Mohanlal. Reportedly, the actor-writer is penning the script for Shaji Kailas's upcoming big project, which will feature Mohanlal in the lead role.



For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,