 »   »   »  Here’s How Mammootty & Mohanlal Fans Had A Gala Time Last Week!

Mammootty & Mohanlal, the two big superstars of the Malayalam film industry are rightly the busiest actors around as well. The two actors, who enjoy a huge fan base of their own are set to give the audiences a fantastic treat in the times to come, in the form of their upcoming movies. Meanwhile, the past few days were nothing short than spectacular ones for the fans of Mammootty and Mohanlal. Over the past weekend, the audiences got to witness the teasers and posters of some of the much-awaited films of these big stars, which have definitely left the audiences excited about. Keep reading to know more about this.
Odiyan Teaser
Odiyan's new teaser made its way to the online circuits on July 06, 2018. The much-awaited teaser opened to a stellar reception on the social media circuits and along with that the makers of the film also came up with a big announcement and that too regarding the release of the movie. It has been officially confirmed that Odiyan will be hitting the theatres on October 11, 2018.
Lucifer's First Look
On Sunday, yet another special treat came on the way of all the fans of Mohanlal as team Lucifer came up with the first look of the movie. The poster hasn't revealed Mohanlal's look from the movie but still, the signature pose of the actor sitting on a chair was solely enough to make the entire social media go gaga over it.
Yatra Teaser
Megastar Mammootty is stepping into the Tollywood world after a gap of two decades and the project is indeed a mighty impressive one. The first look poster of Yatra, the biopic of YS Rajashekhara Reddy was out in the past weekend. Mammootty's dialogues in Telugu have been receiving praises from all over and the teaser suggests that the actor is all set to come up with yet another sensational performance.
Peranbu First Look Promo
Peranbu is one among the much-awaited upcoming films of Mammootty. The first look promo of the movie was released on July 08, 2018. In the teaser, Mammootty has been described as The Face Of Indian Cinema. The actor essays a character named Amudhan in thisTamil movie. The first look promo also carried few footages of the amazing response that the film had received during its premiere in the international film festivals.