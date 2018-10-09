 »   »   »  Here's How The Mohanlal Starrer Pulimurugan Has Set A New Record Even After 2 Years Of Its Release!

Related Articles
The audiences simply can't forget the phenomenon named Pulimurugan, as such was the huge impact that the Mohanlal starrer had created in the theatres. The film, which is rightly the biggest ever hit in the history of Malayalam cinema showed the huge capabilities of an industry like Mollywood and it turned out to be the torch bearer of the unmatchable money spinners in Malayalam cinema. The Mohanlal starrer's tryst with records will itself make for a huge list and it still possesses most of the records that it had set. Meanwhile, Mohanlal's Pulimurugan is indeed continuing its tryst with the big records and here's how the blockbuster movie has garnered a new record under its belt. Read on to know more.
The Second Anniversary
It was in the month of October 2016 that Pulimurugan had made its big entry to the theatres. To be precise, the film hit the marquee on October 7, 2016, and the film had turned 2 a couple of days ago and the movie celebrated its second anniversary.
Social Media Was Abuzz
Meanwhile, the audiences too celebrated the second anniversary of the big blockbuster movie. The social media was abuzz with discussions regarding the much-loved movie and, at the same time, a poster of the film, in connection with the second anniversary of the film, was sent out through the official Facebook page of the movie.
The New Record
According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Pulimurugan did gain another big record on its second anniversary through #2YearsOfPulimurugan. If reports are to be believed, it received above 20000 hashtag messages within the same day, which is in itself a big record.
Pulimurugan Is Still At The Top Of The Record List
Well, the reasons are umpteen for celebrating Pulimurugan even now. Even after 2 years, the film continues to be the sole Malayalam movie in the 100 Crore club and, at the same time, some of the other big records set by the movie are still untouched. Truly, Pulimurugan continues to remain an exceptional phenomenon.