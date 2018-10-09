 »   »   »  Here's How The Mohanlal Starrer Pulimurugan Has Set A New Record Even After 2 Years Of Its Release!

The Second Anniversary

It was in the month of October 2016 that Pulimurugan had made its big entry to the theatres. To be precise, the film hit the marquee on October 7, 2016, and the film had turned 2 a couple of days ago and the movie celebrated its second anniversary.

Social Media Was Abuzz

Meanwhile, the audiences too celebrated the second anniversary of the big blockbuster movie. The social media was abuzz with discussions regarding the much-loved movie and, at the same time, a poster of the film, in connection with the second anniversary of the film, was sent out through the official Facebook page of the movie.

The New Record

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Pulimurugan did gain another big record on its second anniversary through #2YearsOfPulimurugan. If reports are to be believed, it received above 20000 hashtag messages within the same day, which is in itself a big record.

Pulimurugan Is Still At The Top Of The Record List

Well, the reasons are umpteen for celebrating Pulimurugan even now. Even after 2 years, the film continues to be the sole Malayalam movie in the 100 Crore club and, at the same time, some of the other big records set by the movie are still untouched. Truly, Pulimurugan continues to remain an exceptional phenomenon.