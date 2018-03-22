 »   »   » Hey Jude Box Office: Hits A Half Century At The Theatres!

Related Articles
Hey Jude, the Nivin Pauly starrer, directed by Shyamaprasad had kick-started the month of February on a positive note. The much anticipated film did fetch some extremely good reviews and in fact, the movie had emerged as one among the most appreciated movies of the recent times.
The film, tagged as a feel-good movie had a comparatively slower start but Hey Jude didn't give up as it climbed heights with the backing of good reviews and extremely good public opinion. Later, Hey Jude went on to etch a firm place at the theatres across Kerala. Malayalam movie audiences too, continued their support for good and meaningful movies with the reception that they gave to the movie.
50 Days At The Theatres
Hey Jude had graced the theatres on February 02, 2018. The film is all set to hit a half century in the theatres and has emerged as a success at the box office. Hey Jude is still continuing its run in centres like Kochi, Trivandrum, Kollam, Thrissur, Thalassery, Moovattupuzha etc.
The Third Movie Of The Year..
Meanwhile, not many Malayalam movies of the year 2018 have managed to complete 50 days of run in the theatres. Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi has completed 50 days in the theatres. Kunchacko Boban's Shikkari Shambhu too, managed to hit a half century at the theatres across Kerala.
At The Kochi Multiplexes...
Well, Hey Jude has enjoyed a fine run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film is still continuing with 2 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes, even amidst the overflow of releases witnessed in the month of February. Nivin Pauly has continued his fine track record at the Kochi multiplexes with Hey Jude.
In Chennai..
Well, Hey Jude has made a huge impact at Chennai as well. The film is all set to complete 50 days in Chennai and the movie has already become the longest running Malayalam movie of 2018 in Chennai.