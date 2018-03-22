 »   »   » Hey Jude Box Office: Hits A Half Century At The Theatres!

50 Days At The Theatres

Hey Jude had graced the theatres on February 02, 2018. The film is all set to hit a half century in the theatres and has emerged as a success at the box office. Hey Jude is still continuing its run in centres like Kochi, Trivandrum, Kollam, Thrissur, Thalassery, Moovattupuzha etc.



The Third Movie Of The Year..

Meanwhile, not many Malayalam movies of the year 2018 have managed to complete 50 days of run in the theatres. Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi has completed 50 days in the theatres. Kunchacko Boban's Shikkari Shambhu too, managed to hit a half century at the theatres across Kerala.



At The Kochi Multiplexes...

Well, Hey Jude has enjoyed a fine run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film is still continuing with 2 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes, even amidst the overflow of releases witnessed in the month of February. Nivin Pauly has continued his fine track record at the Kochi multiplexes with Hey Jude.



In Chennai..

Well, Hey Jude has made a huge impact at Chennai as well. The film is all set to complete 50 days in Chennai and the movie has already become the longest running Malayalam movie of 2018 in Chennai.

