 »   »   » Hey Jude Box Office Prediction: Will Nivin Pauly Deliver Yet Another Big Hit?

A Good Release

Hey Jude is the first release of Nivin Pauly in the year 2018 and the movie has got the right platform for a big innings. The Nivin Pauly starrer has been released in above 100 screens in Kerala alone. The movie has also got a big release in the rest of the parts of the country, especially in places like Bangalore, Tamil Nadu etc.



At The Kochi Multiplexes

At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the strong forte of Nivin Pauly, Hey Jude has got 19 shows on its opening day. The advance booking for the film has been on an average note but it is expected to spike up for the evening shows.



Hey Jude – Expected Day 1 Collections

Well, decent reports are pouring in for the movie and the film is expected to get a decent opening at the box office. The movie is expected to collect somewhere in between 1- 2 Crores on its day 1 at the box office, which is indeed a good one.



Nivin Pauly's Best Day 1 Opener

Most of the Nivin Pauly movies of the recent past have had a good opening at the box office. His best day 1 opener so far continues to be Sakhavu, which had hit the theatres in the last year. If reports are to be believed, the film fetched above 2.4 Crores on its first day at the Kerala box office.



A Big Hit On Cards?

Positive reviews are pouring in for the movie after the initial shows. There are high chances for the film to score big with the backing of the huge support that Nivin Pauly enjoys among the family audiences. Let's wait and see..

