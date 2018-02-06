 »   »   » Hey Jude: Praises Continue To Pour In For This Nivin Pauly Starrer!

Sajid Yahiya

Popular film-maker and actor Sajid Yahiya started off by stating that Hey Jude has gone on to become one of the favourite movies of his.. The film-maker also showered praises on Shyamaprasad, Nivin Pauly, Siddique and the script-writers of the movie.



Arun Gopy

Arun Gopy, who made his big debut as a film-maker with Ramaleela was one among the first celebrities to shower praises on the movie. The young film-maker wrote that Hey Jude made him laugh and think a lot. He had some great words for each of the cast and crew members of the movie.



Vysakh

Vysakh, the director who gave the industry its biggest hit in the form of Pulimurugan, took to Facebook to praise the movie. He has tagged Hey Jude as a must watch and had great words for the performance of Nivin pauly and the craft of Shyamaprasad.



Gireesh Mano

Gireesh Mano, who has directed films like Nee Ko Nja Cha and the 2017 release Lava Kusha tagged Hey Jude as a beautiful cinema.



Shanil Muhammed

Young film-maker Shanil Muhammed, who debuted with the movie Philips & The Monkey Pen, took to Facebook to write a few words about Hey Jude and Nivin Pauly's performance in the film.



Arun Kurien

Young actor Arun Kurien who made his entry to films with Aanandam, wrote on Facebook that he loved watching the movie. He had words of praises for Nivin Pauly and Shyamaprasad as well.

