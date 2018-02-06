 »   »   » Hey Jude: Praises Continue To Pour In For This Nivin Pauly Starrer!

Hey Jude has found a special place in the hearts of the audiences. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role had hit the theatres on February 02, 2018 and it opened to unanimously positive reviews.
Well, Hey Jude has definitely offered the right start for both Nivin Pauly and film-maker Shyamaprasad, in the year 2018, with praises pouring in for both. Especially, all are equivocal about Nivin Pauly's sensational performance in Hey Jude.
Meanwhile, many top Mollywood celebrities too took to Facebook to praise Hey Jude and the works of everyone involved in the movie. Keep scrolling down to know what Mollywood celebrities have to say about Hey Jude..
Sajid Yahiya
Popular film-maker and actor Sajid Yahiya started off by stating that Hey Jude has gone on to become one of the favourite movies of his.. The film-maker also showered praises on Shyamaprasad, Nivin Pauly, Siddique and the script-writers of the movie.
Arun Gopy
Arun Gopy, who made his big debut as a film-maker with Ramaleela was one among the first celebrities to shower praises on the movie. The young film-maker wrote that Hey Jude made him laugh and think a lot. He had some great words for each of the cast and crew members of the movie.
Vysakh
Vysakh, the director who gave the industry its biggest hit in the form of Pulimurugan, took to Facebook to praise the movie. He has tagged Hey Jude as a must watch and had great words for the performance of Nivin pauly and the craft of Shyamaprasad.
Gireesh Mano
Gireesh Mano, who has directed films like Nee Ko Nja Cha and the 2017 release Lava Kusha tagged Hey Jude as a beautiful cinema.
Shanil Muhammed
Young film-maker Shanil Muhammed, who debuted with the movie Philips & The Monkey Pen, took to Facebook to write a few words about Hey Jude and Nivin Pauly's performance in the film.
Arun Kurien
Young actor Arun Kurien who made his entry to films with Aanandam, wrote on Facebook that he loved watching the movie. He had words of praises for Nivin Pauly and Shyamaprasad as well.