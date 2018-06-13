 »   »   »  How Fahadh Faasil Reacted To The Speculations Regarding Nazriya Nazim's Career Coming To An End!

Fahadh Faasil's Special Post Along With Koode Poster

Fahadh Faasil had sent out a long post along with the first look poster of Koode, which he shared through his Facebook page. The message penned by Fahadh Faasil had won the hearts of all and it rightly showed the immense amount of love and respect that he has for his wife, Nazriya Nazim.

Anjali Menon Remembers The Incident

Meanwhile, Anjali Menon who loved this particular message sent out by Fahadh Faasil, took to her official Facebook page to share an incident that had happened after the last day of shoot of the film of Bangalore Days, which also featured Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles.

The Final Day Of Shoot!

Anjali Menon has mentioned that on the last day of shoot of Bangalore Days, the team, comprising of herself, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, Amaal Sufiya, Nivin Pauly, Rinna and Littil Swayamp gathered for a dinner. It was the time when Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim's marriage was fixed.

Fahadh Faasil's Befitting Response..!

Anjali Menon has mentioned that during the dinner, the topic of discussion moved to the speculations regarding Nazriya Nazim's career might come to an end after the marriage. Anjali Menon has written that an irritated Fahadh Faasil turned to her and said "Anjali! Please cast her in your next film! Why would anyone think that I don't want her to act anymore??"

Anjali Menon's Special Message To Fahadh Faasil

Interestingly, Anjali Menon has added that during the shoot of Koode, Fahadh Faasil used to come to the set to see Nazriya Nazim back in action. Anjali Menon also had a special message for Fahadh Faasil, which rightly proves how supportive Fahadh Faasil has been to Nazriya Nazim.