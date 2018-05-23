 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan Wished Mohanlal On His Birthday & That Has Left The Social Media Users Guessing!

Birthday Wishes For Mohanlal

Hrithik Roshansent out a message to Mohanlal through his Twitter page which was read as "Dear @Mohanlal sir, wish you a very happy birthday. All my love." Mohanlal replied to this tweet be sending the message "Thanks for the Wishes, stay blessed".

Mohanlal's Wishes For Hrithik Roshan

Earlier, on Hrithik Roshan's Birthday (Jan 11, 2018), Mohanlal had sent out his wishes to the Bollywood star through Twitter. Hrithik Roshan replied that he was so touched and thanked Mohanlal for taking the effort to wish him.

In Randamoozham..

Well, all these have left the social media users guessing about the various possibilities of Mohanlal and Hrithik Roshan sharing the screen space soon. Speculations have been doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan might be seen playing a crucial role in Mohanlal's magnum opus Mahabharatha - Randamoozham. Well, it would indeed be great to see these magnificent actors together.

Update On Randamoozham..

Meanwhile, VA Shrikumar Menon, the director of the upcoming big budget project took to Facebook to send out a picture taken during the recent meeting with MT Vasudevan Nair. On the Facebook post, he has mentioned that a big update regarding the movie is on its way. Let us wait and see whatthe special surprise would be.