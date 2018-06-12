 »   »   »  ‘I Love You Nazriya With All I Have And Everything I Am’, Says Fahadh Faasil!

The Release Of First Look Poster Of Koode

The first look poster of Koode, the comeback film of Nazriya Nazim was launched yesterday (June 11, 2018). In fact, Fahadh Faasil too shared the poster of the movie through his official Facebook page and had sent a note along with the same.

Fahadh Faasil's Message

On his Facebook post regarding Koode, he shared his excitement on seeing Nazriya Nazim back on the big screen. The post read as "Never before in my life I have had this kind of an excitement to share the first look poster of a movie. More than the great film it's going to be and the great cast and technicians it has, my excitement is to see someone I love to watch on screen after four long years. She gave up this four golden years of her life to give me a home. I love you Nazriya with all i have and everything I am. All the best Anjali, Raju, Paru and My Own." (sic)

The Comeback Of Nazriya Nazim

As mentioned above it is after a gap of close to 4 years that Nazriya Nazim is making a comeback to films and even the fans are overjoyed to see the talented actress back in films, after the blockbuster movie Bangalore Days.

More About Koode..

Well, it has been mentioned that Koode, directed by Anjali Menon will be a heartwarming tale of relationships. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Prithviraj and Nazriya Nazim will be seen playing siblings in the movie and Parvathy will essay the love interest of Prithviraj.