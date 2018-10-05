 »   »   »  If Mohanlal's Devasuram Is Made Now, Which Young Actor Can Portray The Character? Ranjith Answers!

25 Years Of Devasuram

Well, Devasuram had released back in the year 1993. The movie, which earned both critical and commercial success, has turned 25 years old. Meanwhile, a special programme was recently organised in Manorama News channel in connection with the movie.

Ranjith – The Scriptwriter

The programme titled as Devasuralokam was like a casual conversation between Ranjith, the writer of the movie and young actress Niranjana. During the interview, Ranjith had to face an interesting question.

What If Devasuram Is Made Now?

Ranjith was asked if Devasuram is made now with the present young generation of actors, who would he cast in the role of Mangalassery Neelakandan, portrayed by Mohanlal. To this, Ranjith answered that no one can replace Mohanlal. He also added that it is a tough one to answer and that he can't think of such a thing.

Mohanlal As Mangalassery Neelakandan

He added that it is not because of the shortcomings of the present generation of actors but because of the fact that he can't imagine any other actor other than Mohanlal as Mangalassery Neelakandan, especially since the movie has already been made. Moreover, he also believes that Devasuram is not a film for this generation.