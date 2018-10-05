 »   »   »  If Mohanlal's Devasuram Is Made Now, Which Young Actor Can Portray The Character? Ranjith Answers!

Related Articles
- Is Mohanlal Playing A Politician In This Upcoming Big Movie?
-
- This Malayalam Actor To Be A Part Of Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham?
- Mohanlal Comes Up With A Big Surprise; The Superstar Becomes The Ambassador Of Kerala Blasters!
- When Mammootty, Mohanlal & Shahrukh Khan Almost Came Together For A Film!
- Mohanlal Sends Out His Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Legendary Actor Madhu!
- Mohanlal Is Mighty Impressed With Prithviraj's Directorial Skills! This Actor's Words Prove The Same
Mangalassery Neelakandan is a name that has etched a firm place for itself in the minds of the Malayalam movie lovers. The character, portrayed to perfection by none other than Mohanlal, is in fact one of the most celebrated ever in the history of Malayalam cinema. It was one such role, which had class and mass equally written over it and due credits must be given to its writer Ranjith, who came up with one of the well-written characters ever. Devasuram, the film directed by IV Sasi, would rank among the most loved Malayalam movies ever and the same could be said about Mohanlal's portrayal of the protagonist as well and the performance was nothing short than phenomenal.
25 Years Of Devasuram
Well, Devasuram had released back in the year 1993. The movie, which earned both critical and commercial success, has turned 25 years old. Meanwhile, a special programme was recently organised in Manorama News channel in connection with the movie.
Ranjith – The Scriptwriter
The programme titled as Devasuralokam was like a casual conversation between Ranjith, the writer of the movie and young actress Niranjana. During the interview, Ranjith had to face an interesting question.
What If Devasuram Is Made Now?
Ranjith was asked if Devasuram is made now with the present young generation of actors, who would he cast in the role of Mangalassery Neelakandan, portrayed by Mohanlal. To this, Ranjith answered that no one can replace Mohanlal. He also added that it is a tough one to answer and that he can't think of such a thing.
Mohanlal As Mangalassery Neelakandan
He added that it is not because of the shortcomings of the present generation of actors but because of the fact that he can't imagine any other actor other than Mohanlal as Mangalassery Neelakandan, especially since the movie has already been made. Moreover, he also believes that Devasuram is not a film for this generation.