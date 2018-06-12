 »   »   »  IM Vijayan Biopic Will Be Directed By Arun Gopy, But Who Is The Hero?

IM Vijayan is undoubtedly one of the finest footballers that the country has ever produced. The football icon, who is also an Arjuna Award winner, represented the Indian National Football team for years and has also been a part of some of the prominent clubs.

Now, it has been confirmed that a biopic on IM Vijayan is on its way. According to a recent report by Manorama Online, this upcoming biopic will be directed by film-maker Arun Gopy, who had made his big entry to the film industry with the Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which was a big success at the box office.

According to the report, the director has suggested that the initial works of the film had started years ago and the locations for the film have been found out. It has also been mentioned that a popular young actor will be seen essaying the role of IM Vijayan, in the movie. Earlier, certain unconfirmed reports had appeared that Nivin Pauly might be seen essaying the lead role in this upcoming biopic. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Arun Gopy's next directorial venture will be the second movie of Pranav Mohanlal as a lead hero. This upcoming film, which is being produced by Tomichan Mulakupaadam, is expected to go on floors soon. Further details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are being awaited.