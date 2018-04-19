 »   »   » Indrajith Begins The Works Of His Next Film With Murali Gopy!

Indrajith will be seen sharing the screen space with actor Murali Gopy yet again, in the upcoming film Thakkol, which is being directed by Kirron Prabhakaran. Importantly, the film is being produced by popular film-maker Shaji Kailas.

The film was announced a month ago and according to the reports, the shoot of the film has commenced and Indrajith has joined the team. The actor himself took to Facebook to make an official announcement regarding the same. Well, it has also been revealed that Indrajith will be seen playing a character name Fr. Ambrose in this upcoming film. Reportedly, the actor has allotted 40 days for the shoot of the film.

The Facebook post of Indrajith Sukumaran read as "Started shooting for my new movie THAKKOL in Goa from today on! Playing a priest yet again after Amen. Fr. Ambrose it is from here on for 40 days! Lots to perform.. Lots to look forward to! God speed.. "

Nothing much has been revealed about the genre of the movie. Thakkol also features actors like Ineya, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Renji Panicker, Nedumudi Venu etc., in important roles. Resul Pookuty is the sound designer of the film.

Meanwhile, Indrajith was most recently seen in the film Mohanlal, directed by Sajid Yahiya and featuring Manju Warrier in the role of a die-hard Mohanlal fan. The actor portrays the role of a character named Sethumadhavan in the film and has been receiving praises for his performance.