 »   »   » Indrajith And Murali Gopy To Come Together Yet Again For Shaji Kailas!

Ee Adutha Kaalathu (2012)

Ee Adutha Kaalathu, which released in the year 2012 marked the first association of these two fantastic actors. Interestingly, this film which won a lot of critical acclaim had its script penned by Murali Gopy himself. Indrajith and Murali Gopy played equally important roles in the movie.

Left Right Left (2013)

Arun Kumar Aravind-Indrajith-Murali Gopy trio made a comeback with Left Right Left which is considered to be one of the best of this combo. Indrajith's portrayal of a slightly eccentric police officer named Vattu Jayan earned him a lot of praises and the same was with the case of Murali Gopy's character in the film.

Kaanchi (2013)

Kaanchi, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and scripted by Jeyamohan had featured Indrajith in the lead role. The film also had Murali Gopy appearing in a crucial role. A lot of expectations were bestowed on this combo but the film turned out to be a disappointment.

Vedivazhipadu (2013)

Vedivazhipadu was yet another film from Murali Gopy - Indrajith combo. Apart from them, the experimental effort produced by Arun Kumar Aravind also featured actors like Saiju Kurup, Sreejith Ravi etc., in crucial roles.

Naaku Penta Naaku Taka (2014)

Here is yet another film in which Indrajith and Murali Gopy shared the screen space. Naaku Penta Naku Taka, directed by Vayalar Madhavankutty was set against the backdrop of Kenya and the film featured Indrajith and Bhama in the lead roles. Murali Goppy played the lead antagonist of this movie. The film couldn't taste success at the box office.

Tiyaan (2017)

Tiyaan, which hit the theatres in 2017 marked their previous association. This film too, had its script penned by Murali Gopy. In this big budget movie, Indrajith played the main antagonist whereas Murali Gopy portrayed a role with negative shades. The film was high on performances but couldn't do much at the box office.