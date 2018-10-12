 »   »   »  Indrajith To Play The Lead Role In The Sequel To This Superhit Malayalam Movie!

Indrajith was previously seen in the Malayalam movie Mohanlal, which had hit the theatres in the month of April. The actor has also been roped in to play an important role in the upcoming big movie Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role and which is being directed by Prithviraj. Meanwhile, an announcement regarding Indrajith's next venture as a lead hero was made a couple of days ago.

The popular actor will be seen playing the lead role in the sequel to one of the superhit Malayalam movies, which had released back in the year 2014. Yes, we are talking about the movie Ithihasa and Indrajith has been roped in to play the lead role in its sequel - Ithihasa 2. A sample poster of the movie was released in connection with the fourth anniversary of the film. The film will be directed by Binu R, who had helmed the prequel as well.

Ithihasa was a huge commercial success and it was one among the very few fantasy-based Malayalam movies to have come out. The much-appreciated film was high on comedy and entertainment value. Itihasa 2 is also expected to be following a fantasy subject even though an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. It would indeed be great to see Indrajith in such a fine entertainer. Let us wait for further details regarding the movie.