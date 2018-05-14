 »   »   » Infinity War Box Office Collections: Gives A Tight Competion To Malayalam Movies!

Infinity War Box Office Collections

According to a recent report by Manorama Online, Infinity War has fetched approximately 7 Crores from the 10 days of its run in the theatres across Kerala. Well, that rightly shows the splendid outing that the film has had in the Kerala theatres.



Opening Weekend

The report has also thrown some light on the opening weekend figures of the movie. Reportedly, Avengers fetched approximately 3.46 Crores on its opening weekend. It has to be noted that big Malayalam movies like Uncle, Aravindante Athidhikal, Thobama etc., had also released on the same weekend and it seems like Infinity War did give a tough competition to the Malayalam movies.



Kochi Multiplexes

The Kochi multiplexes is one of the strong fortes of Infinity War. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Hollywood movie has already crossed the 1 Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has fetched 1.10 Crores from the 16 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.



The Third Film Of 2018

Meanwhile, Avengers Infinity War has turned out to be only the third film of the year 2018 to cross the 1 Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes, with the other two being Aadhi and Sudani From Nigeria. The film is still continuing its run with 13 shows/day and going at this rate, it seems like Infinity War is on its way to emerge as the top grossing movie of 2018 at Kochi multiplexes.



After Jungle Book..

Meanwhile, another Hollywood movie that created such an impact in the recent times was The Jungle Book. The film, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016 emerged as a runaway success and had done a fantabulous business in Kerala as well.

