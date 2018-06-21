 »   »   »  International Yoga Day: Mohanlal Strikes A Yoga Pose That Is Sure To Motivate You All

Related Articles
There is no denying that Mohanlal is the most flexible actor in the industry. Be it Yodha in 1992 or Pulimurugan 2016, the Complete Actor has performed action sequences with such finesse and perfection. The actor has been an inspiration to each and everyone and the youngsters have often looked at him in awe. Continuing the same, Mohanlal left everyone stunned yet again with the amazing makeover that he underwent for his next big movie Odiyan.
Today(Jun 21, 2018) is International Yoga Day and many of the top celebrities have made practising Yoga a part of their daily routine, as it is one of the best exercises to keep your body and mind fit at the same time. Meanwhile, Mohanlal, on this special day, has made it a point to motivate one and all in his own style.
Mohanlal Strikes A Yoga Pose
Today, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to send out a photo, in which the actor is seen striking a yoga pose. The actor could be seen performing the 'Dhanurasana' and he has rightly inspired one and all on the big day.
The Photo Goes Viral
Needless to say, the picture that Mohanlal posted this morning has gone quite popular on various social media circuits. The photo has fetched above 35K likes and above 2.6K shares within just 2 hours of time. The comment box has been filled with praises pouring in for the fitness levels and the flexibility of the actor.
Amazing Fitness
The fitness level of Mohanlal is indeed inspiring to all the youngsters. A few days ago, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to send out a video, in which he is seen jogging at the Hyde's park in London.
The Fitness Challenge
At the same time, Mohanlal had also taken part in the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge. The actor had posted a video, in which he is seen doing the weighted squats for over 30 seconds, which isn't an easy task.
