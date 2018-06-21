 »   »   »  International Yoga Day: Mohanlal Strikes A Yoga Pose That Is Sure To Motivate You All

Mohanlal Strikes A Yoga Pose

Today, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to send out a photo, in which the actor is seen striking a yoga pose. The actor could be seen performing the 'Dhanurasana' and he has rightly inspired one and all on the big day.

The Photo Goes Viral

Needless to say, the picture that Mohanlal posted this morning has gone quite popular on various social media circuits. The photo has fetched above 35K likes and above 2.6K shares within just 2 hours of time. The comment box has been filled with praises pouring in for the fitness levels and the flexibility of the actor.

Amazing Fitness

The fitness level of Mohanlal is indeed inspiring to all the youngsters. A few days ago, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to send out a video, in which he is seen jogging at the Hyde's park in London.

The Fitness Challenge

At the same time, Mohanlal had also taken part in the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge. The actor had posted a video, in which he is seen doing the weighted squats for over 30 seconds, which isn't an easy task.