 »   »   » A Tête-à-tête With The Writer Of Mammootty's Parole, Ajith Poojappura!

Parole, the upcoming film of Mammootty has looked like a promising affair, right from the word go. The Megastar of Mollywood will be seen essaying a character named Sakhavu Alex in the film and audiences are more than eager to watch their favourite actor in yet another author-backed role. Ajith Poojappura has penned the script of the movie. He has earlier served as an Assistant Prison Officer and Parole is said to be based on some real-life experiences during his tenure. FilmiBeat spoke to the writer of Parole and he has shed more light on the big movie of this season.

What Is Parole All About?



Parole is a complete family movie.



In the posters & the trailer of Parole, it has been mentioned that the movie is based on a true story. Can you elaborate on the same?



Yes, Parole is a movie which has been knit based on some real life incidents. The film incorporates certain incidents surrounding the people that I had met, while I was in service and the lead character of the movie is one among them. At the same time, the script of the film has been embedded with elements that are required for a film.



Mammootty has done a good number of jail-based movies like Munariyippu, Bhoothakannadi, Mathilukal etc., all of which were priceless works. How is Parole different from them?



The change in times, the presentation style, the visual details etc., make Parole different. In the past, we have witnessed some wonderful movies like the ones mentioned and Parole marks the strong comeback of such strong story-based movies. Director Sharrath Sandith has done an exceptional work in crafting the film.



The trailer of Parole did feature a few action sequences as well. So the audiences would want to know whether Parole has given importance to the star or the actor in Mammootty. What do you have to say?



Parole has given due prominence to both the actor and the star in Mammootty. He is indeed a legend and an inexhaustible vessel of talent and our duty is to tap the immense talent to perfection. There were instances when I got emotional while watching him perform some sequences and certain other instances where I clapped out of excitement.



Is Mammootty's Performance The Biggest Highlight Of The Movie?



Definitely. While coming out of the theatres, the character Alex will certainly remain firm in each viewer's mind. If a viewer feels that he/she should watch Alex or Mammootty once again on the screens, then that will be the biggest victory of the team.



A week ago, the film Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil had hit the theatres. The movie, which also has a jail-based subject has opened to good reports. Do you feel that the film will affect Parole in any manner?



A lot of films are being released these days and we shouldn't be prejudiced that one film will affect the other. We are not making films so as to affect any other film. Most of the times, cinema is an adaptation of the real life and one shouldn't worry if another film also belongs to the same genre. Each film has the duty of its own to perform.



Your debut venture Angane Thanne Nethave Anjettanam Pinnale was scripted and directed by yourself. Coming to your second venture, why did you decide to pen a script for another director?



I completed the works of Parole about 4 years ago. When Sharrath entered the scene, I felt like the subject had reached a safer hands and rightly, he has done an impeccable work in the film. At the same time, I always wanted Mammootty to do the lead character of this story. Sharrath and Antony D'Cruz, the producer of the movie has a longtime connection with Mammootty and they helped the script to reach him. Moreover, Sharrath also had a great chemistry working with Mammootty as he had earlier associated with Mammootty in the commercial of South Indian Bank.



What next after Parole?



Well, I would say let Parole release first and will wait for the performance of the movie.



Your message to the audiences who are all set to watch Parole..



Parole is a gift to the audiences from our team and we firmly believe that they would accept it whole-heartedly. After watching Parole, the viewers will definitely feel like they have watched a perfect family movie. The character will stay in the their minds for quite some time and one would definitely love Mammootty more, after watching Parole.