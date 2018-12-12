 »   »   »  Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu Teaser To Be Released Tomorrow (December 13, 2018)!

Most recently, the makers of film Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role had come up with the first look poster of the movie, which received a grand reception. The poster of the film, featuring a stylish Pranav Mohanlal in it, went on to become highly popular on social media.

Now, the makers of the film are all set to come up with yet another big surprise in the form of the much awaited teaser of the Pranav Mohanlal starrer. It has been announced that the first teaser of Pranav Mohanlal starrer Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu will be hitting the online circuits at 5 PM on December 13, 2018.

Well, there are huge expectations on the teaser of the movie as well and much like the poster, the teaser too is expected to turn out to be a huge success among the masses.

Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu has been directed by film-maker Arun Gopy and it is his second film as a director. Rachel David will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie. Peter Hein has choregraphed the action sequences of the film and the movie is expected to have some stunning action sequences. The movie is expected to come out in the theatres in the month of January!