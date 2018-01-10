 »   »   » RUMOUR! Is Amitabh Bachchan A Part Of Mohanlal's Odiyan!

Well, the buzz surrounding the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan is nothing less than phonemenal. The big budget project, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon has created a huge hype, even at the shoooting stages, which no other Malayalam film has ever had.

Initially, a lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding the cast & crew of Odiyan. Later, the makers of Odiyan had come up with the complete details of the actors who will be a part of this Mohanlal starrer.



It was revealed that apart from Mohanlal, Odiyan will also feature Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Narain, Innocent, Kailash, Sana Althaf etc., in crucial roles. Now, rumours are doing the rounds that none other than Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of Odiyan.



But, what has fuelled the rumours regarding Amitabh Bachchan's association with this much anticipated film of Mohanlal? Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

