 »   »   » RUMOUR! Is Amitabh Bachchan A Part Of Mohanlal's Odiyan!

Well, the buzz surrounding the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan is nothing less than phonemenal. The big budget project, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon has created a huge hype, even at the shoooting stages, which no other Malayalam film has ever had.
Initially, a lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding the cast & crew of Odiyan. Later, the makers of Odiyan had come up with the complete details of the actors who will be a part of this Mohanlal starrer.
It was revealed that apart from Mohanlal, Odiyan will also feature Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Narain, Innocent, Kailash, Sana Althaf etc., in crucial roles. Now, rumours are doing the rounds that none other than Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of Odiyan.
But, what has fuelled the rumours regarding Amitabh Bachchan's association with this much anticipated film of Mohanlal? Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Sam CS Roped In For Odiyan
Odiyan is getting bigger and better with each passing day. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that popular musician Sam CS, who shot to fame with his work in the film Vikram Vedha has been roped in for the background music of the movie.
Sam CS's Tweet..
Most recently, Sam CS did send out to a tweet regarding the commencement of the work for Odiyan. He stated that he will be scoring music for th script of the movie, much like he did for Vikram Vedha. Interestingly, in his tweet, he has tagged Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, VA Shrikumar Menon and none other than Amitabh Bachchan.
Rumours Regarding Amitabh Bachchan's Association
Well, this tweet has led to widespread rumours regarding Amitabh Bachchan's being a part of this project. Many are considering this as a hint dropped by the makers regarding Amitabh Bachchan's association with the project. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.
Amitabh Bachchan In Mollywood
Well, Amitabh Bachchan is not new to Mollywood. If the news regarding Amitabh Bachchan being a part of Odiyan turns out to be true, Odiyan would mark his second film in Malayalam. Earlier, he had appeared in a special role in the film Kandahar, which also featured Mohanlal in the lead role.