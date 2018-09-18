 »   »   »  Is Fahadh Faasil Also A Part Of This Much Awaited Malayalam Movie?

It was recently that an announcement regarding an upcoming Malayalam movie was made and it did leave the audiences excited about the movie, straight away. Yes, we are talking about Aashiq Abu's next directorial venture, which has been titled as Virus. The film is indeed a multi-starrer project with some of the top names of the industry being a part of the film, which will reportedly be based on the Nipah outbreak in Kerala.

Virus will feature actors like Revathy, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Kalidas Jayaram and other actors in prominent roles. Now, certain unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds that Fahadh Faasil might also be a part of the project.

According to the reports, Fahadh Faasil might be seen doing a cameo role in this much awaited movie of Aashiq Abu. No official confirmation has been made regarding this yet. It would be indeed great if Fahadh Faasil turns out to be a part of the project.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is busy with the works of his upcoming film with Sathyan Anthikkad, which has been titled as Njan Malayali. At the same time, the actor's next big release is Varathan, which will be hitting the theatres on September 20, 2018. The film, which has been directed by Amal Neerad, is high on expectations.