 »   »   »  Is Lucifer's Teaser Gearing Up To Release Along With Odiyan?

Lucifer is undeniably one among the most awaited projects of Malayalam cinema. The debut directorial venture of Prithviraj features none other than Mohanlal in the lead role and the big budget project will be making it to the theatres next year.

Now, speculations have been doing the rounds regarding the arrival of Lucifer's teaser. Reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that Lucifer's teaser might be releasing along with the much awaited movie Odiyan. The Mohanlal starrer has been scheduled to hit the theatres on December 14, 2018.

However, no official confirmation or announcement has been made by the makers yet regarding the arrival of Lucifer's teaser. Earlier, rumours had surfaced that Lucifer's teaser might be hitting the theatres along with the Mohanlal starrer Drama. Later, Prithviraj himself confirmed that those reports were not report.

Well, if Lucifer's teaser makes it to the theatres along with odiyan, it would be indeed a big treat for all the fans of Mohanlal. Both the films rank among the top in the list of most awaited movies. Both Lucifer and Odiyan have been produced under the banner Aashirvad Cinema.

Apart from Mohanlal, Lucifer also features a long list of actors. Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Kalabhavan Shajon, Fazil etc., are a part of the star cast.