 »   »   »  Is Mohanlal Playing A Politician In This Upcoming Big Movie?

Mohanlal has a handful of big projects in the pipeline and one among these is his big movie in Tamil, with popular actor Suriya. The shooting of this film, which has been tentatively titled as S 37, is currently progressing and there are high expectations bestowed on this movie, which is being directed by popular film-maker KV Anand.

Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline or the roles that the actors will portray in this film. But now, reports have been doing the rounds regarding Mohanlal's character in the movie. A picture from the sets of the movie has been doing the rounds on social media, which has sparked rumours.

In the picture, you can see a huge cut-out of Mohanlal's character from the film and he can be seen dressed up in a white kurta pyjama and a brown-coloured waist coat. This has sparked the rumours that Mohanlal will be seen essaying the role of a politician in this much-awaited big movie. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same yet. This upcoming big Tamil movie also features actors like Boman Irani, Sayyesha Saigal, etc., in important roles.

Interestingly, Mohanlal will be seen as a politician in the actor's much-awaited film Lucifer as well. In the movie, the much-loved actor will be seen essaying a character named Stephen. The movie is being directed by popular actor Prithviraj.